Left Menu

France Triumphs in Shootout, Ending Ronaldo's Euro Dream

In a dramatic penalty shootout, France defeated Portugal 5-3, ending Cristiano Ronaldo's final European Championship. Kylian Mbappé led France to victory, while Portugal's Joao Felix missed the crucial shot. France will face Spain in the semifinals, marking an end to Portugal's campaign and Ronaldo's illustrious Euro career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamburg | Updated: 06-07-2024 09:01 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 09:01 IST
France Triumphs in Shootout, Ending Ronaldo's Euro Dream
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

France's long-standing penalty shootout heartache has ended. Cristiano Ronaldo's last European Championship appearance concluded as France defeated Portugal 5-3 in a nail-biting shootout on Friday.

Kylian Mbappé, the star forward idolizing Ronaldo, steered France into the semifinals against Spain following a tense 0-0 draw. The critical moment came when Joao Felix of Portugal hit the post, leading to Theo Hernández's decisive penalty goal.

This defeat marks the end of Ronaldo's illustrious Euro journey, leaving questions about his future leading up to the 2026 World Cup. France, having struggled in previous shootouts, now looks forward to facing Spain in the semifinals.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024