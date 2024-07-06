France Triumphs in Shootout, Ending Ronaldo's Euro Dream
In a dramatic penalty shootout, France defeated Portugal 5-3, ending Cristiano Ronaldo's final European Championship. Kylian Mbappé led France to victory, while Portugal's Joao Felix missed the crucial shot. France will face Spain in the semifinals, marking an end to Portugal's campaign and Ronaldo's illustrious Euro career.
France's long-standing penalty shootout heartache has ended. Cristiano Ronaldo's last European Championship appearance concluded as France defeated Portugal 5-3 in a nail-biting shootout on Friday.
Kylian Mbappé, the star forward idolizing Ronaldo, steered France into the semifinals against Spain following a tense 0-0 draw. The critical moment came when Joao Felix of Portugal hit the post, leading to Theo Hernández's decisive penalty goal.
This defeat marks the end of Ronaldo's illustrious Euro journey, leaving questions about his future leading up to the 2026 World Cup. France, having struggled in previous shootouts, now looks forward to facing Spain in the semifinals.
