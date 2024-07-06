Canada's Remarkable Rise: A Dream Run at Copa America

Canada, under the guidance of new coach Jesse Marsch, has achieved an unexpected run to the semi-finals of the Copa America, defying their underdog status. Initially marred by poor results, Marsch's side has displayed remarkable growth and resilience.

Following a heavy 4-0 defeat to the Netherlands and a 2-0 loss to Argentina, Canada managed to secure crucial points with clean sheets against Peru and Chile, ultimately advancing through a penalty shootout win over Venezuela.

The team's youthful exuberance and commitment have been pivotal, with Marsch praising their speed and athleticism. As they prepare for a rematch against Argentina, Canada aims to apply the hard lessons learned from their earlier loss, maintaining an aggressive and positive approach.

