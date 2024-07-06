Left Menu

FOMO7 Signs On as Title Sponsor of Trichy Grand Cholas for TNPL 2024

FOMO7, a premier online sports prediction platform, becomes the title sponsor for the Trichy Grand Cholas in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2024. This partnership aims to enhance engagement and excitement for the tournament. FOMO7 will feature prominently on team jerseys and offer various prediction games and rewards on its platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trichy | Updated: 06-07-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 13:16 IST
FOMO7, a premium online sports prediction and gaming platform, has become the new Title Sponsor of the Trichy Grand Cholas for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2024.

This strategic partnership marks a key milestone for both FOMO7 and the Trichy Grand Cholas, aiming to elevate the excitement and engagement of the highly anticipated cricket tournament. As part of the deal, the FOMO7 brand will be prominently displayed on the team's jerseys, signifying the platform's commitment to fostering local cricket talent and supporting TNPL's dedicated fan base.

The TNPL, a men's Twenty20 cricket tournament established in 2016, continues to attract a significant supporter base and provides a stage for local cricketers to showcase their skills. ''We are excited to partner with Trichy Grand Cholas and be a part of the Tamil Nadu Premier League,'' said Kris Fernandez, Head of Operations at FOMO7. ''The TNPL consistently delivers thrilling cricket, and we look forward to engaging with Tamil Nadu's ardent fans.''

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

