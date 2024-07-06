Indian Athletes Primed for Paris Olympics: Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala Confirms All Are 'Fit Enough'

Renowned sports medicine expert Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala confirmed on Sunday that all Indian athletes, including ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, are 'fit enough' to perform at the Paris Olympics, which begins on July 26.

Dr. Pardiwala, who serves as the chief medical officer for the nearly 120-strong Indian contingent, emphasized that his 13-member medical team, comprising experts in injury management, sports nutrition, mental conditioning, sports massage, recovery, and sleep, will offer the best possible assistance to the athletes.

'All the athletes going to the Olympics are fit right now,' Pardiwala stated. He noted that while some athletes may have minor issues, they are all capable of performing on the big stage. Pardiwala and his team have treated top athletes, including cricketer Rishabh Pant and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. The Indian Olympic Association and Sports Ministry have collaborated to ensure optimum recovery facilities for the athletes.

'For the first time, Indian athletes will have dedicated recovery and preparatory rehabilitation rooms,' he added. Previous arrangements involved shared polyclinics, causing delays. Pardiwala also highlighted the inclusion of sleep therapists to address inadequate rest issues. His team has coordinated with personal trainers and nutritionists to meet athletes' needs.

Despite concerns over the lack of air-conditioning in the Athletes' Village, Pardiwala assured that environmental measures would maintain a comfortable temperature, aligning with the green Olympics initiative.

