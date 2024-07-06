Joe Schmidt Secures First Win with Australia in Hard-Fought Victory over Wales

Australia, under the guidance of new coach Joe Schmidt, clinched a hard-fought 25-16 victory over Wales on Saturday, signaling their first triumph over a tier one nation since 2022. Prop Taniela Tupou, Filipo Daugunu, and Tom Wright scored critical tries that tipped the scales in the Wallabies' favor during a scrappy contest between the ninth and 10th-ranked teams globally, handing Wales their eighth consecutive defeat.

Wales did manage a penalty try in the first half, with flyhalf Ben Thomas kicking three penalties, but their backline offered little else in terms of threat. The Wallabies, seeking redemption for last year's World Cup thrashing by Wales, exhibited improved play despite wet weather conditions early in the game.

Australia increased their lead when Tupou forced his way over for the first try after 15 minutes, while an attacking maul led to a penalty try for Wales later in the first half. The second half saw Daugunu extend Australia's lead with a sharp run, while Wright capped off the scoring with a 60-meter sprint that brought the crowd to its feet. Wales, with a more competitive showing compared to their recent match against South Africa, now head to Melbourne to attempt to break their losing streak.

