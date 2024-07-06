Left Menu

Joe Schmidt Secures First Win with Australia in Hard-Fought Victory over Wales

Australia, under new coach Joe Schmidt, achieved a 25-16 victory over Wales, marking their first win against a tier one nation since 2022. Tries from Taniela Tupou, Filipo Daugunu, and Tom Wright helped seal the win in a closely contested match, extending Wales' losing streak to eight straight games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 17:36 IST
Joe Schmidt Secures First Win with Australia in Hard-Fought Victory over Wales

Australia, under the guidance of new coach Joe Schmidt, clinched a hard-fought 25-16 victory over Wales on Saturday, signaling their first triumph over a tier one nation since 2022. Prop Taniela Tupou, Filipo Daugunu, and Tom Wright scored critical tries that tipped the scales in the Wallabies' favor during a scrappy contest between the ninth and 10th-ranked teams globally, handing Wales their eighth consecutive defeat.

Wales did manage a penalty try in the first half, with flyhalf Ben Thomas kicking three penalties, but their backline offered little else in terms of threat. The Wallabies, seeking redemption for last year's World Cup thrashing by Wales, exhibited improved play despite wet weather conditions early in the game.

Australia increased their lead when Tupou forced his way over for the first try after 15 minutes, while an attacking maul led to a penalty try for Wales later in the first half. The second half saw Daugunu extend Australia's lead with a sharp run, while Wright capped off the scoring with a 60-meter sprint that brought the crowd to its feet. Wales, with a more competitive showing compared to their recent match against South Africa, now head to Melbourne to attempt to break their losing streak.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024