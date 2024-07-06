Left Menu

Australia's Victory: Joe Schmidt's Triumphant Debut as Coach

Australia secured a hard-fought 25-16 victory over Wales in Joe Schmidt's first game as coach. Tries from Taniela Tupou, Filipo Daugunu, and Tom Wright sealed the win against Wales, who extended their losing streak to eight games. Despite some competitive moments, Wales failed to breach Australia's defense.

Australia celebrated Joe Schmidt's debut as coach with a 25-16 win over Wales, marking their first victory over a tier one nation since late 2022. The match, held on Saturday, was highlighted by tries from Taniela Tupou, Filipo Daugunu, and Tom Wright, which gave the Wallabies a crucial edge.

Wales struggled offensively, earning a penalty try in the first half and flyhalf Ben Thomas contributing three penalties. Despite occasional flashes of competitiveness, they failed to consistently challenge the Australian defense, resulting in an eighth consecutive loss.

The game witnessed tense moments, including a sin-binning for Wales prop Gareth Thomas and a penalty try awarded to Wales. Ultimately, Tom Wright's 60-metre dash and successful debut points from Tom Lynagh secured Australia's victory, leaving Wales to ponder their strategies for the next test in Melbourne.

