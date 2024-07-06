Left Menu

Jorge Martin Triumphs Again at German GP Sprint, Extends Lead

Jorge Martin won the German Grand Prix sprint for the second consecutive year, increasing his lead over title rival Francesco Bagnaia. Martin's performance moved him to 212 points while Bagnaia is 15 points behind. Marc Marquez's recovery from a crash to finish sixth was another highlight of the race.

Jorge Martin, the MotoGP championship leader, clinched victory at the German Grand Prix sprint at Sachsenring for the second year running, extending his lead over title competitor Francesco Bagnaia.

Martin's triumph added to his tally, bringing him to 212 points, while Ducati's Bagnaia now trails by 15 points. 'I was confident today. The win was really difficult because they were so close,' Martin remarked after outpacing Miguel Oliveira by less than a second.

Despite an initial slow start, Martin utilized the power of his Pramac Ducati to regain position. The race saw intense competition, particularly with Bagnaia and Oliveira, until the latter stages when Bagnaia's teammate, Enea Bastianini, added pressure but could not surpass him. Additionally, Marc Marquez made a commendable comeback, finishing sixth despite injuries.

