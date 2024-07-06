Left Menu

Zimbabwe Stuns India in Thrilling T20I Upset

In an unexpected turn of events, Zimbabwe defeated an otherwise dominant Indian team by 13 runs in the first T20I of a five-match series. Despite India's recent T20 World Cup victory, their batting lineup crumbled to 102 in response to Zimbabwe's 115 for nine, with Tendai Chatara and Sikandar Raza leading the bowling attack.

Harare | Updated: 06-07-2024 20:24 IST
  • Zimbabwe

An inexperienced yet spirited Zimbabwe pulled off an upset of massive proportions when they stunned an Indian team brimming with an array of Next-Gen stars by 13 runs in the first T20I of the five-match series here on Saturday.

India, who were recently crowned champions in the T20 World Cup albeit with a different set of players, were expected to trot past an unfancied Zimbabwe and the script followed that line when the hosts were restricted to 115 for nine.

But from there, Zimbabwe wrote their own narrative, reducing India to 28 for four in the Power Play and then eventually bowled them out for 102 in 19.5 overs.

Pacer Tendai Chatara (3/16) and skipper Sikandar Raza (3/25) led the home side bowling with aplomb.

It was India's first defeat in T20Is in 2024 and first against Zimbabwe in eight years.

The second match of the series is slated on Sunday.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

