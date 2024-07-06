Germany's Heartfelt Exit from Euro 2024: Nagelsmann's Emotional Tribute and Future Vision

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann struggled to hold back tears as he addressed the media on Saturday, reflecting on his team's narrow exit from the European Championship the previous night.

Despite a heart-wrenching 2-1 defeat to Spain, Nagelsmann highlighted the team's spirited performances at Euro 2024 and the importance of social cooperation. He lamented the cruel end to their campaign, punctuated by Mikel Merino's last-minute goal in extra time that propelled Spain to the semi-finals.

"We would have loved to give the fans more, play good football, successful football, and collect the title," Nagelsmann said, emphasizing the squad's emotional investment and the need for public support. He acknowledged that recent performances had rekindled national pride, long missing due to past tournament failures.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)