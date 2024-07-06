Pedri's Heartbreaking Exit: Spain's Midfielder to Miss Euro 2024

Spain midfielder Pedri will miss the remainder of Euro 2024 after suffering a ligament injury in his left knee early in his side's dramatic 2-1 quarter-final win over hosts Germany on Friday.

Pedri, 21, left the pitch in tears in the first minutes of the match after a heavy challenge by Germany midfielder Toni Kroos. "Following tests, Pedri has a grade two sprain in the medial collateral ligament of his left knee. The player will remain with his team mates until the end of the current training camp, which is focused on the Euro 2024," the Spanish FA (RFEF) said in a short statement on Saturday.

Kroos, who announced his already-expected retirement from football after Germany's loss, posted a farewell message on his social media accounts in which he also apologised to Pedri. "I would like to say something very important: I apologise to Pedri and hope he feels better soon! It was obviously not my intention to hurt you. I wish you a speedy recovery and all the best. You are a great player," Kroos said.

Pedri's injury forced Spain manager Luis de la Fuente into an early change, bringing on Dani Olmo, who was named player of the match with a goal and an assist. Spain face France in Munich on Tuesday in their semi-final and will also be missing centre back Robin Le Normand, suspended after receiving his second booking in the tournament, and Dani Carvajal, who was sent off in the final minutes of Friday's match in Stuttgart.

Carvajal's red card was a fitting conclusion to an ill-tempered and nerve-racking encounter between two of the most impressive sides at Euro 2024. There were 38 fouls in the match and 16 bookings as referee Anthony Taylor flashed cards in an attempt to calm the situation, with Spain having to dig deep to earn their victory thanks to a Mikel Merino header in the last moments of extra time.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)