Thrilling Wimbledon Drama: Upsets and Milestones Mark Day 6

Day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships was filled with dramatic turns and impressive performances. Tunisian 10th seed Ons Jabeur was ousted by Ukrainian 21st seed Elina Svitolina with a score of 6-1, 7-6(4), progressing to the fourth round.

Meanwhile, German fourth seed Alexander Zverev defeated Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(15), securing his place in the next stage. Russian 17th seed Anna Kalinskaya also moved forward after a strong victory against compatriot Liudmila Samsonova, winning 7-6(4), 6-2.

However, the day wasn't without disappointments. Andy Murray's visit to Wimbledon came to an end as Emma Raducanu withdrew from their mixed doubles match due to a wrist issue. Rain delays and other withdrawals added to the day's challenges, making it a roller-coaster of emotions and action.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)