Thrilling Wimbledon Drama: Upsets and Milestones Mark Day 6

Day six of Wimbledon saw intense matches, notable upsets, and emotional farewells. Tunisian 10th seed Ons Jabeur was knocked out by Elina Svitolina. Alexander Zverev and Anna Kalinskaya advanced, while Andy Murray's mixed doubles journey ended due to Emma Raducanu's withdrawal. Rain delays also impacted the schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 22:42 IST
Day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships was filled with dramatic turns and impressive performances. Tunisian 10th seed Ons Jabeur was ousted by Ukrainian 21st seed Elina Svitolina with a score of 6-1, 7-6(4), progressing to the fourth round.

Meanwhile, German fourth seed Alexander Zverev defeated Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(15), securing his place in the next stage. Russian 17th seed Anna Kalinskaya also moved forward after a strong victory against compatriot Liudmila Samsonova, winning 7-6(4), 6-2.

However, the day wasn't without disappointments. Andy Murray's visit to Wimbledon came to an end as Emma Raducanu withdrew from their mixed doubles match due to a wrist issue. Rain delays and other withdrawals added to the day's challenges, making it a roller-coaster of emotions and action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

