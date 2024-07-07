Top Highlights from Wimbledon Day Six: Upsets, Victories, and Withdrawals
The sixth day of Wimbledon saw notable upsets, commanding victories, and surprising withdrawals. Elena Rybakina's swift win against Caroline Wozniacki, Daniil Medvedev's hard-fought match against Jan-Lennard Struff, and Iga Swiatek's shocking loss to Yulia Putintseva were key moments. Andy Murray's Wimbledon journey ended due to Emma Raducanu's injury withdrawal.
The sixth day of the Wimbledon tennis championships delivered a mix of commanding victories, surprising upsets, and significant withdrawals.
Kazakh fourth seed Elena Rybakina dominated with a 6-0 6-1 win over Caroline Wozniacki in just under an hour. Daniil Medvedev, the Russian fifth seed, fought hard to defeat Jan-Lennard Struff in a rain-delayed match, ultimately winning 6-1 6-3 4-6 7-6(3).
In a major upset, Yulia Putintseva knocked out Polish top seed Iga Swiatek. Meanwhile, Tunisian 10th seed Ons Jabeur was ousted by Elina Svitolina in the third round. Notably, Emma Raducanu's wrist injury forced her to withdraw from mixed doubles, marking an end to Andy Murray's Wimbledon career.
