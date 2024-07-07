Left Menu

Dramatic Wins and Painful Losses in the World of Sports

Catch up on the latest sports highlights: Netherlands reaches Euro 2024 semis due to Muldur's own goal, Medvedev advances in Wimbledon amidst rain delays, tragic death of Vikings rookie Jackson, Bronny James debuts, Swiatek's shock Wimbledon exit, Dodgers' comeback win, Djokovic's steady progress, England's shootout success, historic WNBA triple-double by Clark, and Jabeur's Wimbledon dream shattered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 05:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 05:24 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

In a thrilling turn of events, the Netherlands secured a place in the Euro 2024 semifinals after a dramatic own goal by Turkey's Mert Muldur. The Dutch team overcame a tough challenge from Turkey to set up a semi-final clash with England.

On the tennis courts, Daniil Medvedev advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon after a rain-interrupted battle against Jan-Lennard Struff. Despite weather delays, Medvedev held his nerve to triumph 6-1 6-3 4-6 7-6(3).

Tragedy struck the NFL as Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson and two of his former high school football teammates were killed in a car crash. The incident left the sports community reeling.

Basketball fans saw Bronny James make his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers, though he struggled in the Summer League game against the Sacramento Kings.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

