James Rodriguez Leads Colombia to Dominant Copa America Semi-Final Spot

James Rodriguez was the star of the match, scoring and assisting as Colombia secured a 5-0 victory over Panama at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, marching into the Copa America semi-finals. The team awaits their next opponent, either Uruguay or Brazil, who play in Las Vegas later on Saturday.

Colombia's lead was initiated by striker Jhon Cordoba, who headed in a corner in the eighth minute. Shortly after, captain Rodriguez converted a penalty following a foul by Panama's goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera. Rodriguez then set up Luis Diaz for the team's third goal from a swift free kick before halftime.

In the second half, Colombia maintained control and added two more goals: a long-range shot from Richard Rios and a stoppage-time penalty converted by Miguel Borja. With this win, Colombia extends their unbeaten streak to 27 matches, their most recent defeat being to Argentina in February 2022.

