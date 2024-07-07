Colombia's Unbeaten Journey Through Copa America

Coach Nestor Lorenzo attributes Colombia's remarkable 27-match unbeaten streak to the team's strong collective spirit, a sentiment echoed after their stunning 5-0 victory over Panama in the Copa America quarter-finals. Colombia, who last suffered a defeat against Argentina in February 2022, sailed through the group stages with two wins and a draw.

The comprehensive win has lifted team morale, setting the stage for a challenging semi-final match against either Uruguay or Brazil. Several fringe players gained valuable playing time as Lorenzo made five key substitutions during the match. 'Each player competes for their teammates, and this attitude is what sets our team apart,' Lorenzo told reporters.

The coach emphasized the importance of strategic substitutions, stating, 'It's crucial to introduce players at opportune moments for their success, and we must be cautious with these decisions.'

When asked about prospective semi-final opponents Brazil or Uruguay, Lorenzo maintained neutrality: 'Both are strong teams and deserve the title. We are ready to compete against whoever wins later today.'

