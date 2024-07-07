Heartbreak in the Shootout: Switzerland Falls Short Despite Heroic Effort Against England

England's Jordan Pickford became the hero in a dramatic European Championship quarterfinal by saving Manuel Akanji's penalty, leading to a 5-3 shootout victory and securing a place in the semifinals.

Switzerland, who had been leading until the game's final moments, experienced heartbreak despite a valiant effort. Coach Murat Yakin and the players were visibly distraught, with many in tears.

This quarterfinal marked a significant missed historical milestone for Switzerland, despite their impressive defense and standout performances from players like Granit Xhaka and Yann Sommer.

