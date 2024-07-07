LeBron James: A Legacy of Olympic Glory

LeBron James, poised to be the first U.S. men's basketball player to participate in the Olympics across three different decades, has hit the ground running in preparation for the Paris Games.

Despite his secured legacy and no obligations to further his Olympic accolades, James has chosen to reunite with Team USA, driven by nothing but his sheer love for the game.

The training camp in Las Vegas marks the beginning of an intense 5 1/2-week journey aimed at clinching the U.S. basketball team's fifth consecutive gold medal.

