Uruguay Triumphs Over Brazil in Penalty Shootout Drama

Uruguay edged past Brazil 4-2 in a tense penalty shootout on Saturday, following a bruising 0-0 draw at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. This victory propels them into the Copa America semi-finals where they will clash with Colombia.

With Brazil's star Vinicius Jr suspended, the team struggled to capitalize on Uruguay's setback after Nahitan Nandez was sent off late in the second half. Key moments included Sergio Rochet saving Brazil's first penalty and Douglas Luiz hitting the post, securing Uruguay's advantage.

Although Alisson Becker tried to keep Brazil in the game, Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte sealed their fate with a decisive penalty. The match saw physical confrontations, resulting in Brazil's second consecutive quarter-final exit via penalties in major tournaments. Their focus now shifts to World Cup qualifiers.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)