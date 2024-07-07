Rugby Revolution: Waisale Serevi’s Mission to Transform India's Rugby Scene

For the 'King of The Sevens,' Waisale Serevi, who knew very little about India before taking on the challenge of transforming the country's rugby landscape, the main objective is clear: raise awareness about the sport.

The 56-year-old 'Hall of Famer' Serevi has stepped into the role of head coach for India's men's and women's rugby sevens teams, a format he passionately advocated for its inclusion in the Olympics. "Normally, I don't follow rugby on this side of the world, in Asia. But I've seen teams playing rugby here," Serevi told PTI in an exclusive interview. "Rugby in India is perhaps familiar to only about five percent of the population. That's what we are trying to change—we're focusing on building rugby awareness," he explained.

Serevi stresses the importance of foundational growth, "You cannot advance to higher levels without first mastering the basics. Creating awareness is our most crucial task right now. Results will follow naturally. Every significant achievement begins with a small step," he added.

Having noticed the potential within India's national teams upon his arrival, Serevi is eager to tap into and nurture this talent further. "Both men's and women's teams have shown great promise thanks to the hard work of previous coaches. We have capable forwards, backs, and wingers. I am excited to help these players understand the game better and play the kind of rugby I envision," he said.

Surprisingly, Serevi's decision to coach in India raised eyebrows globally, especially after stints in Russia, USA, and Jamaica. "Many people are surprised to find me in India, but I am thrilled about this opportunity to contribute to the rugby India program," he stated.

Managing both the national teams may seem daunting, but Serevi is confident, "We have a High Performance Centre and assistant coaches who have been doing an excellent job. I am not alone in this endeavor," he noted.

One of Serevi's priorities is discovering new talent. "Many players have yet to be recognized. We need to explore states and create camps for various age groups to find and develop this raw talent," he emphasized.

