Jannik Sinner Advances to Wimbledon Quarter-Finals

World number one Jannik Sinner quelled the challenge of big-serving 14th seed Ben Shelton with a 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(9) victory that sent him into the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Sunday.

Shelton, who has consistently served with power on the slick turf at the Grand Slam this year, started aggressively under the Court One roof by serving and volleying to unsettle the reigning Australian Open champion. Sinner, however, was equal to the task and broke the spirited American twice to comfortably secure the opening set.

The Italian consolidated an early break in the second set with a booming ace, pulling ahead for a two-set advantage. Meanwhile, Shelton faced another arduous battle, having been taken the distance in each of his last three rounds. The 21-year-old raised fans' hopes by taking a 4-1 lead in the third set, but Sinner's power and precision brought him back level after eight games, where he saved a breakpoint and forced a tiebreak.

Shelton came from behind but squandered all four set points he earned, as Sinner held his nerve to secure the win and book a meeting with either fifth seed Daniil Medvedev or 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov.

