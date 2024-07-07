Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Advances to Wimbledon Quarter-Finals

World number one Jannik Sinner defeated Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(9) to move into the Wimbledon quarter-finals. Despite Shelton's aggressive play and powerful serves, Sinner's precision and consistency secured his straight-sets victory. Sinner will next face either Daniil Medvedev or Grigor Dimitrov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 22:36 IST
Jannik Sinner Advances to Wimbledon Quarter-Finals
Jannik Sinner

World number one Jannik Sinner quelled the challenge of big-serving 14th seed Ben Shelton with a 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(9) victory that sent him into the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Sunday.

Shelton, who has consistently served with power on the slick turf at the Grand Slam this year, started aggressively under the Court One roof by serving and volleying to unsettle the reigning Australian Open champion. Sinner, however, was equal to the task and broke the spirited American twice to comfortably secure the opening set.

The Italian consolidated an early break in the second set with a booming ace, pulling ahead for a two-set advantage. Meanwhile, Shelton faced another arduous battle, having been taken the distance in each of his last three rounds. The 21-year-old raised fans' hopes by taking a 4-1 lead in the third set, but Sinner's power and precision brought him back level after eight games, where he saved a breakpoint and forced a tiebreak.

Shelton came from behind but squandered all four set points he earned, as Sinner held his nerve to secure the win and book a meeting with either fifth seed Daniil Medvedev or 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024