Olympique Lyonnais Signs Ernest Nuamah Permanently
Olympique Lyonnais have finalized the permanent signing of Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah from Belgian side Molenbeek following a successful loan spell. The 20-year-old has committed to a four-year contract, with the transfer fee set at 28.5 million euros.
Olympique Lyonnais have completed the permanent acquisition of Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah from Belgian club Molenbeek, the Ligue 1 team announced on Sunday.
Nuamah, who spent last season on loan with Lyon, has penned a four-year deal. The transfer fee is reported to be 28.5 million euros ($30.79 million).
This significant signing underscores Lyon's commitment to bolstering their squad, with Nuamah being seen as a key asset for the upcoming seasons.
