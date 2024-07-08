Olympique Lyonnais Signs Ernest Nuamah Permanently

Olympique Lyonnais have completed the permanent acquisition of Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah from Belgian club Molenbeek, the Ligue 1 team announced on Sunday.

Nuamah, who spent last season on loan with Lyon, has penned a four-year deal. The transfer fee is reported to be 28.5 million euros ($30.79 million).

This significant signing underscores Lyon's commitment to bolstering their squad, with Nuamah being seen as a key asset for the upcoming seasons.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)