Cricket Fans Take to the Skies: How Crickbuster Ensured Seamless Travel During T-20 World Cup

Die-hard cricket fans engaged chartered flights for seamless travel between venues at the just concluded T-20 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States and West Indies.

As Indian fans scrambled between venues during the tournament's Super 8 and knockout stages, Crickbuster, the official online travel agency (OTA) for the International Cricket Council (ICC), provided a crucial service by hiring special chartered planes.

'During the Super 8 and knockout stages in the Caribbean, fans faced significant challenges securing flights and hotel accommodations due to high demand. Recognizing this widespread issue, Crickbuster intervened with a seamless solution. We arranged chartered flights, ensuring fans had reliable and convenient transportation to and from the matches,' said Florida-based Crickbuster in a statement.

'Crickbuster USA focuses on supporting cricket enthusiasts with the best stadium experience. We consistently go the extra mile for fans,'' said Crickbuster co-founder and COO Vinny Kumar.

'Our team, ensuring top-notch service for all customers, makes the tournament experience hassle-free. Our Times Square performance has become renowned,'' said Rashmi P Kumar, Crickbuster co-founder and president.

This Indian-American owned Florida-based company, founded by a couple from Bihar, has carved a niche in cricket tourism with its comprehensive packages that include boarding, lodging, and match tickets, ensuring fans have a stress-free experience.

According to Crickbuster, each match package included stadium transfers, guaranteeing convenient transportation, so fans could fully enjoy the cricketing event without navigating logistics,' the press release added.

