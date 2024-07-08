Left Menu

Hong Myung-bo Reappointed as South Korea National Team Coach

South Korea has reappointed Hong Myung-bo as the national team coach after a five-month search following Juergen Klinsmann's departure. Hong, who previously managed South Korea and led Ulsan HD to K League titles, is tasked with guiding the team to the 2026 World Cup.

In a significant move, South Korea's national football team has reinstated Hong Myung-bo as their head coach, the Korea Football Association (KFA) announced on Monday. The decision follows a five-month search for a successor to Juergen Klinsmann, who was sacked in February.

Hong, a celebrated footballer with 136 caps for South Korea, had a previous coaching stint from 2013 to 2014. His return comes on the back of his successful leadership of Ulsan HD, winning consecutive K League titles. His new contract extends until the 2027 Asian Cup.

The 55-year-old now faces the challenge of securing South Korea's place in the 2026 World Cup. His appointment fills the vacancy left by interim coaches Hwang Sun-hong and Kim Do-hoon, amid a selection process that considered notable figures like Canada coach Jesse Marsch and former Norwich City manager David Wagner.

