Munish Bali Applauds Uma Chetry's Fielding Prowess in Women's Cricket
Indian women's cricket team fielding coach Munish Bali praised young wicket-keeper Uma Chetry for her impressive fielding skills. Chetry made her T20I debut against South Africa, making a notable stumping. Despite initial setbacks, Bali commended her brave attitude, especially during a recent Test. He also praised Deepti Sharma's bowling performance during the series.
Indian women's cricket team fielding coach Munish Bali lauded Uma Chetry for her exemplary fielding skills, highlighting her hard work and dedication. The 21-year-old wicket-keeper made an impact during her T20 International debut against South Africa by executing a critical stumping, despite an earlier miss.
Bali emphasized Chetry's bravery, recalling her gutsy performance during a Test match against South Africa, where she endured 70-80 overs at short-leg, even getting hit by the ball yet continuing to field.
Rain disrupted the second T20I, with the target set for India at 178. Despite the weather and minor fielding errors, Bali expressed satisfaction with the team's overall performance. He also praised Deepti Sharma's bowling, who delivered figures of 2 for 20.
