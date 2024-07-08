Rayhan Thomas Shines in Morocco, Achieves Career-High Finish

India's Rayhan Thomas, playing only his second professional event, achieved a career milestone by finishing in the Top-10 at the USD 2 million International Series Morocco golf tournament.

Based in Dubai and an ex-college golfer in the US, Thomas finished the week at 9-under, tying for eighth place and becoming the highest-ranked Indian in the event.

Out of 16 Indian participants, only five made the cut. Notably, Veer Ahlawat was T-29, while Olympic-bound Gaganjeet Bhullar landed T-33. Thomas debuted professionally last month, finishing T-68 in Kansas, and will aim for the International Series in England come August.

