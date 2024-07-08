Left Menu

Hyundai Motor India Supports Para-Athletes with New Initiative

The Hyundai Motor India Foundation has launched the 'Samarth Para-Sports Programme' in collaboration with GoSports Foundation. This initiative will provide structured support to 20 para-athletes over three years, including financial aid, sports science guidance, assistive devices, soft skills development, and mentorship from renowned coaches.

New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) division of Hyundai, has launched a significant initiative to support 20 para-athletes over the next three years. This endeavor, known as the 'Samarth Para-Sports Programme,' is in collaboration with GoSports Foundation.

The programme aims to provide comprehensive assistance to para-athletes, including financial support, access to expert sports science guidance, state-of-the-art assistive devices, and soft skills development. Additionally, athletes will receive mentorship from renowned coaches to help hone their talents and skills.

'By supporting Para-athletes, our endeavour is to showcase their incredible talent on a world stage and give them a chance to pursue their passions,' said Hyundai Motor India Managing Director Unsoo Kim. The initiative has already identified promising athletes in eight key sports categories, such as athletics, swimming, badminton, and archery.

