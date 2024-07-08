Enzo Maresca Aims to Revitalize Chelsea with Aggressive Strategy

Enzo Maresca, the newly appointed Chelsea coach, is devising a plan to instill more aggression in the team to improve their fortunes from last season's Premier League performance. The team, twice Champions League winners, struggled in mid-table before a late surge under former manager Mauricio Pochettino earned them a sixth-place finish and a spot in the Europa Conference League.

Maresca, who is 44 years old, successfully guided Leicester City to promotion to the English top flight in his debut season as a manager. 'When you join a club, you analyze what the team needs to improve and make the right decisions,' Maresca stated on Monday.

He emphasized the need for cultivating the right mentality and culture, prioritizing aggression both on and off the ball, and fostering a strong connection between fans and the club. As Chelsea's seventh Italian manager, he aspires to follow in the footsteps of compatriots like Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte, and Roberto Di Matteo, who collectively won six major trophies at the club.

Maresca acknowledged the unique synergy between Chelsea and Italian managers and expressed pride in his appointment. In his first season league match, Maresca will face champions Manchester City, where he previously served as an assistant to Pep Guardiola during their treble-winning season.

