Pogacar Leads But Vingegaard Plans Tactical Assault in Tour de France

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard enters the Tour de France after a three-month break, trailing behind Slovenian Tadej Pogacar and Belgian Remco Evenepoel at the first rest day. Despite Pogacar's aggressive tactics, Vingegaard remains focused on the upcoming mountain stages and time trials to reclaim his title.

With defending champion Jonas Vingegaard entering the event after a three-month hiatus, Slovenian Tadej Pogacar hoped to dominate early in the Tour de France. Although Pogacar leads on the first rest day, he hasn't managed to knock out his big rival.

After nine stages, Pogacar holds the yellow jersey, leading Belgian Remco Evenepoel by 33 seconds and Denmark's Vingegaard by 1:15. This lead isn't enough to start celebrating a potential Giro d'Italia/Tour de France double, a feat last achieved in 1998.

Pogacar's swashbuckling approach has gained him time in various stages, yet Vingegaard's defensive strategy remains intact. Criticized for his reserved tactics, Vingegaard focuses on not losing time, anticipating five crucial mountain stages and a pivotal time trial ahead. He stated that he feels better each day and is ready for the grueling race's next two weeks.

