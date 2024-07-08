Left Menu

Confident Contenders: Abhinav Bindra on India's Paris-Bound Olympians

Abhinav Bindra, India's first-ever Olympic champion, praises the self-confidence of the current generation of Indian athletes while advising them to stay focused on the present. During a panel discussion organized by the Embassy of France, he highlighted the need for grassroots development and the challenges posed by global competition.

Abhinav Bindra, India's first-ever Olympic champion, sees a new level of self-confidence in today's athletes compared to the more reserved players of his era. However, he cautions them against dwelling on past performances or worrying about the future. Bindra shared these insights during a panel discussion hosted by the Embassy of France and the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) to discuss India's readiness for the Paris Olympic Games, slated to start on July 26.

India will field its largest-ever contingent, with more than 125 athletes set to compete. Bindra remarked that societal changes have fueled the self-belief among modern athletes, pushing them to aim not just for participation but for gold medals. However, he emphasized that despite the changing conversations around sports, the intense competition remains a formidable challenge.

Bindra stressed the importance of focusing on the present moment and perfecting one's skills under pressure. He also highlighted the crucial role of grassroots development in achieving long-term success, suggesting that integrating sports into youth culture could significantly increase the number of elite athletes. The event also included insights from Thierry Mathou, France's Ambassador to India, who spoke on Paris' preparations and a key sports cooperation agreement between India and France, which could aid India's aspirations to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

