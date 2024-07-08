Gagan Narang Replaces Mary Kom as India's Chef-de-Mission for Paris Olympics

London Olympics bronze medallist shooter Gagan Narang has been appointed as India's Chef-de-Mission for the Paris Olympics, succeeding Mary Kom who resigned due to personal reasons. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha confirmed the decision, citing Narang's Olympic experience as a key factor for his selection.

PT Usha emphasized the need for an Olympic medallist to lead the contingent and expressed satisfaction with Narang's elevation from deputy CDM. Additionally, PV Sindhu, India's only woman athlete to win back-to-back Olympic medals, was announced as the female flag bearer for the opening ceremony, alongside table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal.

The decision comes as more than 100 Indian athletes have already qualified for the Paris Games, set to begin on July 26. Narang, who was previously overseeing shooting operations, will now need a replacement in that role as he takes on the broader responsibilities of Chef-de-Mission.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)