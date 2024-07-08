Unveiling the Next Ryder Cup Captain: A Long-Awaited Decision

The search for the next American captain of the Ryder Cup has been a prolonged and complex process, but the wait is finally over.

The PGA of America announced it will unveil the new captain on Tuesday, during a press conference set for noon at the NASDAQ building in New York.

Plans to select Tiger Woods as the captain were held in abeyance due to his multiple commitments, leading to speculation about other candidates like Stewart Cink and Fred Couples.

