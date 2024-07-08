Unveiling the Next Ryder Cup Captain: A Long-Awaited Decision
The PGA of America is set to announce its next Ryder Cup captain after an extended period of speculation and delay. Much of the deliberation centered on Tiger Woods, who initially hesitated due to his commitments. With Woods likely unavailable, other potential candidates such as Stewart Cink and Fred Couples have emerged.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:36 IST
The search for the next American captain of the Ryder Cup has been a prolonged and complex process, but the wait is finally over.
The PGA of America announced it will unveil the new captain on Tuesday, during a press conference set for noon at the NASDAQ building in New York.
Plans to select Tiger Woods as the captain were held in abeyance due to his multiple commitments, leading to speculation about other candidates like Stewart Cink and Fred Couples.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tyrrell Hatton Triumphs: Dominates LIV Golf Nashville Event
Indian Golf Stars Secure Spots for Paris Olympics 2024
Indian Women Golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar Qualify for Paris Olympics
NY Transit Agency Halts Manhattan Congestion Pricing Amid Funding Crisis
Kapil Dev Takes Helm at PGTI: A New Era for Indian Golf