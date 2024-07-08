Luke Shaw Ready for Euro 2024 Semi-Final Against Netherlands

England defender Luke Shaw has declared his readiness to start Wednesday's Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands, following a lengthy injury and debate over his selection.

Shaw made his return during Saturday's quarterfinal win over Switzerland, coming off the bench to help secure victory.

Shaw's selection for the tournament has been contentious, but he expressed gratitude for manager Gareth Southgate's faith in him. He acknowledged the controversy but emphasized the importance of results, noting England's current position in the semi-finals.

