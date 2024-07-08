Left Menu

Luke Shaw Ready for Euro 2024 Semi-Final Against Netherlands

England defender Luke Shaw is fit and ready to start the Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands after recovering from a long-term injury. Despite criticism over his selection, Shaw appreciates the trust shown by manager Gareth Southgate. England faces the Netherlands in Dortmund aiming for a spot in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Blankenhain | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:41 IST
England defender Luke Shaw has declared his readiness to start Wednesday's Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands, following a lengthy injury and debate over his selection.

Shaw made his return during Saturday's quarterfinal win over Switzerland, coming off the bench to help secure victory.

Shaw's selection for the tournament has been contentious, but he expressed gratitude for manager Gareth Southgate's faith in him. He acknowledged the controversy but emphasized the importance of results, noting England's current position in the semi-finals.

