Afghanistan's Thrilling Victory Keeps Semi-Final Hopes Alive
Afghanistan defeated England by eight runs in Lahore, keeping their semi-final hopes alive in Group B alongside Australia and South Africa. Afghanistan's fate will be decided in their next match against Australia. Meanwhile, South Africa eyes victory over England to secure their spot in the final four.
- Pakistan
Afghanistan's narrow eight-run victory over England at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday has breathed fresh life into their campaign for a semi-final berth in the ongoing cricket tournament.
With India and New Zealand already clinching spots from Group A, the race in Group B intensifies as Afghanistan joins Australia and South Africa in a thrilling battle for the remaining slots.
Afghanistan's fate hinges on their virtual quarter-final against Australia. Australia needs just a draw due to a points advantage, while South Africa targets a win over England to secure their way forward.
