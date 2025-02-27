Afghanistan's Thrilling Victory Keeps Semi-Final Hopes Alive

Afghanistan's narrow eight-run victory over England at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday has breathed fresh life into their campaign for a semi-final berth in the ongoing cricket tournament.

With India and New Zealand already clinching spots from Group A, the race in Group B intensifies as Afghanistan joins Australia and South Africa in a thrilling battle for the remaining slots.

Afghanistan's fate hinges on their virtual quarter-final against Australia. Australia needs just a draw due to a points advantage, while South Africa targets a win over England to secure their way forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)