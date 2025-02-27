Left Menu

Afghanistan's Thrilling Victory Keeps Semi-Final Hopes Alive

Afghanistan defeated England by eight runs in Lahore, keeping their semi-final hopes alive in Group B alongside Australia and South Africa. Afghanistan's fate will be decided in their next match against Australia. Meanwhile, South Africa eyes victory over England to secure their spot in the final four.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 10:22 IST
Afghanistan's Thrilling Victory Keeps Semi-Final Hopes Alive
Afghanistan team (Photo: X/@ACBofficials). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Afghanistan's narrow eight-run victory over England at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday has breathed fresh life into their campaign for a semi-final berth in the ongoing cricket tournament.

With India and New Zealand already clinching spots from Group A, the race in Group B intensifies as Afghanistan joins Australia and South Africa in a thrilling battle for the remaining slots.

Afghanistan's fate hinges on their virtual quarter-final against Australia. Australia needs just a draw due to a points advantage, while South Africa targets a win over England to secure their way forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025