Mumbai City FC Signs Striker Daniel Lalhlimpuia on One-Year Contract

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) has confirmed the signing of 26-year-old striker Daniel Lalhlimpuia on a free transfer, solidifying their roster for the 2024-25 season. Lalhlimpuia, who hails from Mizoram, joins the Islanders on a one-year contract.

Lalhlimpuia began his football journey at the Chandigarh Football Academy and later moved to the AIFF Elite Academy. He has represented India at several youth levels, captaining the U-19 team, and made his senior national team debut in 2016. At the club level, he made his professional debut for Bengaluru FC in the I-League and has gained Indian Super League experience with Chennaiyin FC on loan, as well as played for Delhi Dynamos, Odisha FC, and Punjab FC, accumulating over 130 club appearances.

According to MCFC head coach Petr Kratky, Daniel's playing style and characteristics align well with the team's philosophy. Lalhlimpuia expressed his excitement, stating, 'Joining Mumbai City FC is a dream come true. I look forward to training with some of the best players in the country and contributing to the team's success.' Kratky added, 'Daniel is committed to hard work and will be a valuable addition to our attacking unit.'

