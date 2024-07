India's Top Cricket Stars to Rest Ahead of Grueling Schedule

India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma and premier batsman Virat Kohli are set to be rested for the ODI series against Sri Lanka in August.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is also likely to be given a break. Hardik Pandya or KL Rahul may assume the captaincy role.

The decision comes as part of managing the players' workload following an exhausting season since the IPL.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)