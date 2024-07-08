Bukayo Saka's Golfing Antics Lighten England Team's Spirits

Bukayo Saka won plaudits for striking the ball so sweetly in England's quarter-final win over Switzerland and did it again on his golf debut at the weekend, even if his celebrations were spoiled by an embarrassing tumble over the golf bag. Despite being a beginner, Saka equalised against the Swiss and converted his penalty in the 5-3 shootout win, standing out when England took a break to enjoy some golf on their day off.

'Oh my goodness - best shot of my life,' Saka remarked after his first attempt. He excelled on his next swing too, but comically stumbled, drawing laughter and ridicule from teammates.

The fun outing may provide the perfect distraction ahead of England's semi-final with the Netherlands on Wednesday, as they aim for a second successive Euros final. Divided into teams based on their club sides, the players took turns hitting golf balls at targets with different clubs, with the event recorded and shared by the England team.

Goalkeepers Aaron Ramsdale and Jordan Pickford showcased their golfing experience, while captain Harry Kane handled the peer pressure with aplomb. 'Everyone's expecting me to wipe the floor with the lads but it's not that easy,' the striker commented.

However, many struggled, with Eberechi Eze and Jude Bellingham missing the ball entirely and Ivan Toney attributing his failure to his club. Although Trent Alexander-Arnold, Toney, and Bellingham had executed their penalties flawlessly in the shootout win over Switzerland, they were less impressive on the golf course.

Defender Kyle Walker displayed good technique but caused laughter when he accidentally sent a chunk of turf flying. 'I really enjoyed that,' he said, laughing.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)