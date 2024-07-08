Left Menu

Bukayo Saka's Golfing Antics Lighten England Team's Spirits

Bukayo Saka shone both on the football field and on the golf course, despite a comical mishap during his golf debut. His team enjoyed a golf outing after their quarter-final win over Switzerland, which served as a fun distraction before their semi-final against the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:47 IST
Bukayo Saka's Golfing Antics Lighten England Team's Spirits
Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka won plaudits for striking the ball so sweetly in England's quarter-final win over Switzerland and did it again on his golf debut at the weekend, even if his celebrations were spoiled by an embarrassing tumble over the golf bag. Despite being a beginner, Saka equalised against the Swiss and converted his penalty in the 5-3 shootout win, standing out when England took a break to enjoy some golf on their day off.

'Oh my goodness - best shot of my life,' Saka remarked after his first attempt. He excelled on his next swing too, but comically stumbled, drawing laughter and ridicule from teammates.

The fun outing may provide the perfect distraction ahead of England's semi-final with the Netherlands on Wednesday, as they aim for a second successive Euros final. Divided into teams based on their club sides, the players took turns hitting golf balls at targets with different clubs, with the event recorded and shared by the England team.

Goalkeepers Aaron Ramsdale and Jordan Pickford showcased their golfing experience, while captain Harry Kane handled the peer pressure with aplomb. 'Everyone's expecting me to wipe the floor with the lads but it's not that easy,' the striker commented.

However, many struggled, with Eberechi Eze and Jude Bellingham missing the ball entirely and Ivan Toney attributing his failure to his club. Although Trent Alexander-Arnold, Toney, and Bellingham had executed their penalties flawlessly in the shootout win over Switzerland, they were less impressive on the golf course.

Defender Kyle Walker displayed good technique but caused laughter when he accidentally sent a chunk of turf flying. 'I really enjoyed that,' he said, laughing.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024