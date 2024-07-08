Dipa Karmakar Inspires Young Athletes at Leap Gymnastics Ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

As India gears up for the Paris Olympics 2024, young athletes at Leap Gymnastics, a JSW Group initiative aimed at advancing sports in India, were excited to meet Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar on Friday. Karmakar, who secured fourth place in the vault event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, visited the facility to inspire the next generation.

Tanvi Jindal, Founder of Leap Gymnastics, emphasized that Dipa Karmakar's achievements underscore India's potential in gymnastics. 'Her success story reinforces our commitment to nurturing world-class gymnasts. At Leap Gymnastics, we are dedicated to providing top-tier training and facilities and fostering a supportive environment for our athletes,' Jindal said, according to a JSW Leap Gymnastics release.

Dipa Karmakar praised the organizers, stating their dedication to the growth of gymnastics and Olympic sports in India is truly commendable. 'With such initiatives, I believe we can nurture and develop the next generation of gymnasts who will shine on the global stage,' she said.

The release mentioned that Leap Gymnastics has trained over 1,000 gymnasts in Mumbai since its inception. The initiative aims to train and develop more than 10,000 gymnasts nationwide in the next five years by creating world-class gymnastics centres, implementing progressive training curriculums, and establishing a structured pathway for high-performance athletes.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)