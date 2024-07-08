Left Menu

Dipa Karmakar Inspires Young Athletes at Leap Gymnastics Ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar visited Leap Gymnastics, inspiring young athletes as they prepare for the Paris Olympics 2024. The JSW Group initiative aims to nurture world-class gymnasts, having trained over 1,000 athletes in Mumbai and planning to train 10,000 more nationwide in the next five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 23:09 IST
Dipa Karmakar Inspires Young Athletes at Leap Gymnastics Ahead of Paris Olympics 2024
Dipa Karmakar (Photo: JSW Leap). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India gears up for the Paris Olympics 2024, young athletes at Leap Gymnastics, a JSW Group initiative aimed at advancing sports in India, were excited to meet Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar on Friday. Karmakar, who secured fourth place in the vault event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, visited the facility to inspire the next generation.

Tanvi Jindal, Founder of Leap Gymnastics, emphasized that Dipa Karmakar's achievements underscore India's potential in gymnastics. 'Her success story reinforces our commitment to nurturing world-class gymnasts. At Leap Gymnastics, we are dedicated to providing top-tier training and facilities and fostering a supportive environment for our athletes,' Jindal said, according to a JSW Leap Gymnastics release.

Dipa Karmakar praised the organizers, stating their dedication to the growth of gymnastics and Olympic sports in India is truly commendable. 'With such initiatives, I believe we can nurture and develop the next generation of gymnasts who will shine on the global stage,' she said.

The release mentioned that Leap Gymnastics has trained over 1,000 gymnasts in Mumbai since its inception. The initiative aims to train and develop more than 10,000 gymnasts nationwide in the next five years by creating world-class gymnastics centres, implementing progressive training curriculums, and establishing a structured pathway for high-performance athletes.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global
4
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024