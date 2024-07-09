Left Menu

Paraguay Sacks Coach Daniel Garnero After Disappointing Copa America Campaign

The Paraguayan Football Association has terminated Daniel Garnero's position as coach following Paraguay's poor Copa America performance. They were eliminated in the first round and have also struggled in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Garnero had replaced Guillermo Barros Schelotto in September 2023.

Argentine Daniel Garnero has been relieved of his duties as Paraguay's coach following the team's lackluster performance at the Copa America, the Paraguayan Football Association (APF) announced Monday. "The APF announces the termination of the relationship with DT Daniel Garnero as head coach of the Paraguayan national team," the federation said in a statement on social media.

Paraguay exited the tournament in the first round after suffering defeats against Colombia, Brazil, and Costa Rica. Garnero, who took the helm in September 2023 from fellow countryman Guillermo Barros Schelotto, has overseen the team's underwhelming South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Paraguay is currently seventh in the 10-team standings, accumulating just five points from six games.

(Reported by Daniela Desantis, Written by Angelica Medina; Edited by Héctor Espinoza and Christian Radnedge)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

