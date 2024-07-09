Taylor Fritz's Stunning Comeback Shocks Zverev at Wimbledon

In a thrilling showdown at Wimbledon, Taylor Fritz disrupted Alexander Zverev's flawless serving record with a sensational comeback victory. Overturning a two-set deficit, Fritz triumphed 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-3, stunning the German fourth seed.

Zverev initially showcased his dominance, holding his serve for 56 successive games across four matches. Leading by two sets and tied at 4-4 in the third set, victory seemed imminent for the German until an unexpected double fault allowed Fritz to break back.

With impressive agility and determination, Fritz turned the tide, securing crucial points and ultimately winning the match. The American celebrated his first Grand Slam quarter-final appearance, preparing to face Italy's Lorenzo Musetti next. This victory ensures two American men, including Tommy Paul, reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time since 2000.

