Taylor Fritz's Stunning Comeback Shocks Zverev at Wimbledon
Taylor Fritz made a remarkable comeback at Wimbledon, overcoming a two-set deficit to beat Alexander Zverev. Despite Zverev's formidable serving record, Fritz's tenacity and skill secured his place in the quarter-finals. The victory marks a significant milestone for Fritz, who achieved his first Grand Slam quarter-final.
In a thrilling showdown at Wimbledon, Taylor Fritz disrupted Alexander Zverev's flawless serving record with a sensational comeback victory. Overturning a two-set deficit, Fritz triumphed 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-3, stunning the German fourth seed.
Zverev initially showcased his dominance, holding his serve for 56 successive games across four matches. Leading by two sets and tied at 4-4 in the third set, victory seemed imminent for the German until an unexpected double fault allowed Fritz to break back.
With impressive agility and determination, Fritz turned the tide, securing crucial points and ultimately winning the match. The American celebrated his first Grand Slam quarter-final appearance, preparing to face Italy's Lorenzo Musetti next. This victory ensures two American men, including Tommy Paul, reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time since 2000.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ATP Rankings: Novak Djokovic leapfrogs Carlos Alcaraz to claim second spot; Tommy Paul becomes American No. 1
Lautaro Martinez's Late Strike Sends Argentina to Copa America Quarter-Finals!
Argentina Secures Copa America Quarter-Finals Spot with Last-Minute Goal Against Chile
Colombia vs Costa Rica: Quarter-Finals Showdown Awaits in Copa America
Rondon's Penalty Sends Venezuela to Copa America Quarter-Finals