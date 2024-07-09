Katrina Gorry's Return: A Boost for Australia's Olympic Hopes

Australia midfielder Katrina Gorry has declared herself fit for the Paris Games after recovering from a troublesome ankle injury. Gorry's availability is a significant boost for the World Cup semi-finalists, who are striving for their first Olympic medal but are heading into the Games somewhat lacking in leadership due to the injury of regular captain and striker Sam Kerr.

The 31-year-old Gorry, who has been capped 107 times, underwent ankle surgery in April and missed recent friendlies against China. She is now looking to enhance her selection prospects in another warmup match against Olympic champions Canada in Marbella, Spain, on Saturday. 'I knew I could trust my body to get myself back here,' Gorry told reporters.

'I'm feeling good, ankle's feeling really well, so I'm happy to be back in camp,' she said. Gorry was part of the Australia team that reached the quarter-finals at the 2016 Rio Games but missed their run to the semi-finals at Tokyo three years ago while pregnant with her first child, Harper.

Gorry will also be balancing family responsibilities at her second Games, supported by her partner Clara Markstedt, a Swedish footballer. 'The national team have been really supportive of everything, so Clara and the kids are here. Mum will meet us over in France just to help out a little bit more,' Gorry added.

Australia is set to face Rio gold medallists Germany, four-times Olympic champions the United States, and Zambia in Group B at the Games.

