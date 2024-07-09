Left Menu

All Blacks to Implement Shot Clocks after McKenzie's Time-Out Glitch

New Zealand flyhalf Damian McKenzie will not be timed out again for kicks after shot clocks are installed at All Blacks' home tests. McKenzie missed a crucial penalty against England due to timing issues. The shot clock will be introduced from the upcoming tests, continuing into 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 13:58 IST
All Blacks to Implement Shot Clocks after McKenzie's Time-Out Glitch

New Zealand flyhalf Damian McKenzie will have no excuse to be timed out again when kicking for points following an announcement on Tuesday that shot clocks will be installed at the All Blacks' remaining home tests.

McKenzie had a 79th-minute penalty cancelled against England in Dunedin on Saturday when he failed to take his kick in the allotted minute.

The mistake relinquished possession to the tourists and the All Blacks endured a nerve-jangling finish before they held on for a 16-15 win in the series-opener. The second and final test against England on Saturday will have a shot clock on the big screen at Eden Park, New Zealand Rugby confirmed on Tuesday.

"This will also be in place for all home test matches in 2024," the governing body said. McKenzie said a shot clock at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr stadium might have saved him blushes last weekend but took responsibility for his error.

"I'm not pointing the finger at anyone, it's completely on my shoulders," he said after the game. "I have got to sort that out around my process, and speed things up."

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

 India
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

