Left Menu

Leicester City Signs Caleb Okoli From Atalanta

Leicester City has secured Italian defender Caleb Okoli from Atalanta on a five-year contract. The 22-year-old previously played on loan at Frosinone Calcio and represented Italy in the European Under-21 Championship. Okoli expressed his excitement about joining the Premier League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:37 IST
Leicester City Signs Caleb Okoli From Atalanta

Leicester City have signed Italian centre back Caleb Okoli from Serie A side Atalanta on a five-year contract, the newly-promoted Premier League club announced on Tuesday. The 22-year-old defender spent the last season on loan at Frosinone Calcio and represented Italy at the European Under-21 Championship last year.

'I think now is the right moment for me to make a step forward and a very big one. I'm very happy with the choice I made, so I'm very excited to start in the Premier League,' Okoli said in a statement. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed by the clubs.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024