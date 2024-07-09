Leicester City Signs Caleb Okoli From Atalanta

Leicester City have signed Italian centre back Caleb Okoli from Serie A side Atalanta on a five-year contract, the newly-promoted Premier League club announced on Tuesday. The 22-year-old defender spent the last season on loan at Frosinone Calcio and represented Italy at the European Under-21 Championship last year.

'I think now is the right moment for me to make a step forward and a very big one. I'm very happy with the choice I made, so I'm very excited to start in the Premier League,' Okoli said in a statement. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed by the clubs.

