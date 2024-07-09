Fiorentina Signs Moise Kean from Juventus

Fiorentina have signed forward Moise Kean from Juventus on a permanent deal, both Serie A clubs reported on Tuesday. The transfer fee will see Juventus receive 13 million euros ($14.1 million) along with possible add-on bonuses of up to five million euros. However, the length of Kean's contract remains undisclosed.

The 24-year-old forward, who has made 15 appearances for the Italian national team, scoring four goals, has also played for Paris St Germain and Everton. Kean struggled last season at Juventus, plagued by a shin injury and failing to score or assist in his 20 matches.

Fiorentina concluded their last Serie A campaign in eighth place and were runners-up in the UEFA Conference League for the second consecutive season.

