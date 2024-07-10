Carlos Alcaraz's Thrilling Wimbledon Comeback

Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz returned to the semi-finals with an enthralling comeback on Tuesday. However, there will be no blockbuster showdown with Jannik Sinner, as the world number one was dragged the distance and eliminated.

Alcaraz, who increased his Grand Slam tally to three at the French Open last month, continued his quest to retain a major trophy for the first time by rallying past American Tommy Paul 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-2. 'When I'm not playing my best tennis, I'm going to try to find solutions just to be a bit better and beat the opponent,' said Spaniard Alcaraz.

'Sometimes it's going to be difficult to do it but sometimes, like in these matches, I didn't play brilliantly but I played enough to win the match.' The clash between two recent Queen's Club champions still featured some breathtaking shot-making on Court One before Paul's campaign to end a 21-year U.S. wait for a men's Grand Slam champion faded.

'I'm really happy to be back in the semi-finals here. Really happy about the level that I'm playing,' added Alcaraz. Sinner, another young talent, saw his hopes dashed against fifth seed Daniil Medvedev in a rematch of their Melbourne Park title clash. Sinner put up a brave fight but lost 6-7(7) 6-4 7-6(4) 2-6 6-3.

Sinner's compatriot Jasmine Paolini was elated after her dominant performance against American 19th seed Emma Navarro, cruising to a 6-2 6-1 victory. Croatian Donna Vekic, despite doubts about her knee after surgery, reached her first semi-final, reflecting proudly on her achievement.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)