Canadian Soccer Fans Flood Toronto Bar for Copa America Semi-Final

The wait to enter downtown Toronto bar Rendezviews stretched around the block on Tuesday as a large crowd of flag-waving Canadian soccer fans anticipated their team's Copa America semi-final against Argentina. Despite the odds, fans celebrated Canada's reach to the last four as a remarkable achievement.

For some, including amateur player Celina Levaglu who rarely follows the men's team, it was the first time attending such an event. 'I think they're the underdogs and they don't have anything to lose. That's a good outlook for the game,' she said.

Michael Nguyen, a long-time follower of the team, believes this is their best performance yet. 'They have a chance. You have to balance optimism with realism. I'm thrilled about the atmosphere,' he remarked.

Canada entered the semi-final after a thrilling 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Venezuela. Argentina, the 2022 World Cup champions and defending Copa America titleholders, are FIFA's number one team, while Canada, ranked 48th, are newcomers to the tournament.

The winner will advance to the final in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, facing either Uruguay or Colombia, who meet in their semi-final on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow joined the crowd, donning a Canada jersey and engaging in table football.

'I always believe in the underdog,' she said before the game began. 'We are strong. We are mighty.' Attendees sang the national anthem beside foosball and ping pong tables, proudly holding up Canada scarves.

Maria Wilson, originally from Argentina, wore a split allegiance jersey and cheered for both teams. She and her friends erupted in joy when Argentina scored, eventually going up 2-0. 'I'm also Canadian, so there's no way I'm losing tonight,' she joked, hoping not to jinx the game.

Shania Balani, who doesn't consider herself a soccer fan, still waited in the heat to watch the semi-final. Cheering for Canada, she believed, 'They'll hold up at least 15 minutes.'

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)