Left Menu

Lionel Messi Plans to Continue Playing for Argentina Beyond Copa America Final

Lionel Messi has expressed his intention to keep playing for the Argentine national team beyond the Copa America final. Despite being 37 years old, Messi's future plans remain open-ended. Meanwhile, teammate Ángel Di María plans to retire after the next game, having made significant contributions to Argentina's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eastrutherford | Updated: 10-07-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 12:51 IST
Lionel Messi Plans to Continue Playing for Argentina Beyond Copa America Final
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has announced that he plans to continue playing for Argentina beyond the upcoming Copa America final. The football legend affirmed his commitment after Argentina's 2-0 victory over Canada, saying, "I intend to keep living day by day without thinking too much about the future." The 37-year-old scored his 109th international goal during the match.

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, has previously announced his retirement but reversed the decision, scoring 54 goals in 73 international appearances since. He has been instrumental in Argentina's 2021 Copa America and 2022 World Cup victories. In contrast, teammate Ángel Di María has confirmed his plans to retire after Sunday's game.

Di María, 36, made his international debut in 2008 and has scored 31 goals in 144 appearances. Despite his imminent retirement, Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni expressed hope that Di María might reconsider. Scaloni stated, "We don't want to start crying right now. We have to let him play and then see if we can convince him to stay." The South American World Cup qualifying will resume in September with 12 more matches scheduled.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024