Suryakumar Yadav Maintains 2nd Spot in ICC T20I Rankings, Gaikwad Shines

Star batter Suryakumar Yadav has maintained his second position in the latest ICC Men's T20I batting rankings, boasting 821 rating points, just behind Australia's Travis Head with 844. England's Phil Salt is third with 797 points, followed by Pakistan's Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Jos Buttler.

Ruturaj Gaikwad made a notable leap to seventh after scoring a remarkable 77 not out in India's 100-run win against Zimbabwe. The series has granted opportunities for India's back-up players to shine, especially with the retirement of prominent players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Rinku Singh and Abhishek Sharma also progressed, with Rinku ascending to 39th place after an unbeaten 48 off 22 balls. Abhishek entered the rankings at 75th following a scintillating 100 off 47 balls. Brian Bennett of Zimbabwe also improved, climbing 25 places to 96th. Among bowlers, Axar Patel is the only Indian in the top 10, while Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah have slipped. Bowler Ravi Bishnoi made a significant jump to 14th. In all-rounder rankings, Hardik Pandya dropped to second, while Washington Sundar moved into the top 50.

