President Murmu Flags Off Durand Cup Trophy Tour, Urges Upliftment of Indian Football

President Droupadi Murmu has initiated the Durand Cup trophy tour, urging collaboration among stakeholders to uplift Indian football. The 133rd edition will be played across four cities, featuring 24 teams. The tournament has a rich history and promotes the significance of the sport in India.

Updated: 10-07-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:01 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday kicked off the much-anticipated Durand Cup trophy tour, emphasizing the need for stakeholders to work collaboratively to elevate Indian football. Addressing a gathering at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, she highlighted the pivotal role of the century-old tournament in India's football tradition.

The 133rd edition of the Durand Cup, known as Asia's oldest and one of the globe's fifth oldest football tournaments, is set to begin on July 27. The matches will be played across four cities: Kolkata, Kokrajhar, Shillong, and Jamshedpur. This year's edition will see 24 teams compete, with the tournament culminating in a final at Kolkata's iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Historical anecdotes such as India's first President Rajendra Prasad presenting the Durand Cup winners with the President's Cup in 1950 were shared. The unique aspect of the tournament is its three trophies: the Durand Cup, the Shimla Trophy, and the President's Cup. The event saw attendance from key defense officials, and Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri reminisced about gaining national attention through the tournament. This year also features teams from Bangladesh and Bhutan, fostering regional football camaraderie.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

