Napoli Signs European Champion Leonardo Spinazzola

Napoli has signed defender Leonardo Spinazzola on a free transfer, the Serie A club confirmed on Wednesday. While no official details were disclosed, Italian media report that the 31-year-old has agreed to a two-year contract, departing AS Roma where he played 151 matches.

Spinazzola, a key figure in Italy's triumph at the European Championship in 2021, has recently been plagued by injuries, limiting his on-field presence. This acquisition is the first significant signing for Napoli's new coach, Antonio Conte, who took charge in June after a turbulent season that saw three managers and a 10th place Serie A finish.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)