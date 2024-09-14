Left Menu

George Russell Takes Mercedes to the Top in Azerbaijan GP's Final Practice

George Russell topped the timesheets for Mercedes in the final practice session of the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix, setting a time of 1:42.514. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was close behind. McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were also highly competitive. Three different teams topped the three sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 15:31 IST
George Russell Takes Mercedes to the Top in Azerbaijan GP's Final Practice
George Russell

George Russell put Mercedes on top of the timesheets in final practice for the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Briton lapped the Baku city circuit with a best time of one minute and 42.514 seconds, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc 0.013 slower. Leclerc has been on pole in Baku for the past three seasons and was fastest in second Friday practice.

Russell's lap was something of a surprise, although the track was getting faster and he set his time later than Leclerc, after he had complained that 'the ride feels terrible down the straight under braking'. McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were third and fourth fastest, ahead of the Red Bull of championship leader Max Verstappen who has a 62 point lead over Norris in the standings with eight rounds remaining.

Verstappen was fastest in Friday's first practice, meaning three different teams had topped the three sessions in Baku before Saturday's qualifying. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was sixth and Red Bull's Sergio Perez seventh on a grey day with some spots of rain.

The two Williams of Alex Albon and rookie Franco Colapinto were eighth and ninth and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top 10. The red flags came out after Esteban Ocon's Alpine lost power and stopped before anyone had set a timed lap and then British rookie Oliver Bearman, a stand-in at Haas for the suspended Kevin Magnussen, hit the wall.

Bearman realised too late that he was not going to make the corner at turn one and tried to steer clear down the escape road but swiped the barrier with his front left. 'Oh, I'm such an idiot,' he said over the radio. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Christian Radnedge)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

Four-Year Mark in Jail: The Ongoing Legal Saga of Umar Khalid

 India
2
Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly Elections

Security Forces Neutralize Three Terrorists in Baramulla Ahead of Assembly E...

 India
3
Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

Rajasthan’s Economic Leap: Investors Confident in 'Double Engine' Government

 India
4
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024